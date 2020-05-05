All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4530 Oso Pkwy

4530 Oso Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

4530 Oso Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath with 2 living, 2 dining + breakfast bar. New carpet! 2 MASTERS-1 UP & 1 DOWN, Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful glass and wood cabinets, granite counter tops and large pantry. Front circle drive. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 Oso Pkwy have any available units?
4530 Oso Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 4530 Oso Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Oso Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Oso Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 4530 Oso Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 4530 Oso Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 4530 Oso Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 4530 Oso Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 Oso Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Oso Pkwy have a pool?
No, 4530 Oso Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 4530 Oso Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4530 Oso Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Oso Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 Oso Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 Oso Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 4530 Oso Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
