4530 Oso Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 South Side
Amenities
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath with 2 living, 2 dining + breakfast bar. New carpet! 2 MASTERS-1 UP & 1 DOWN, Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful glass and wood cabinets, granite counter tops and large pantry. Front circle drive. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4530 Oso Pkwy have any available units?
4530 Oso Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.