Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4038 Mount Rainer Dr
4038 Mount Rainer Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
4038 Mount Rainer Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Calallen
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2/2 New vinyl flooring. Split bedrooms. Granite in kitchen. Please no smokers or pets. Refrigerator , washer and dryer are included but if any break down tenant is responsible for repairs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4038 Mount Rainer Dr have any available units?
4038 Mount Rainer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Corpus Christi, TX
.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Corpus Christi Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4038 Mount Rainer Dr have?
Some of 4038 Mount Rainer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4038 Mount Rainer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4038 Mount Rainer Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 Mount Rainer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4038 Mount Rainer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4038 Mount Rainer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4038 Mount Rainer Dr does offer parking.
Does 4038 Mount Rainer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4038 Mount Rainer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 Mount Rainer Dr have a pool?
No, 4038 Mount Rainer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4038 Mount Rainer Dr have accessible units?
No, 4038 Mount Rainer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 Mount Rainer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4038 Mount Rainer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
