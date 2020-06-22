Amenities

3921 Kettlesing Available 08/14/20 3921 Kettlesing - 3/Bed 3/Bath - $2195/month - Gorgeous three bedroom, three bath home with an office and spectacular flooring throughout! Step into a grand entry leading you directly into a fabulous family space with a beautiful open concept floor plan that any family will love. The kitchen is designed to let the chef be part of everything going on in the home and is set up to invite others to join in the cooking with lots of space for multiple cooks and a huge breakfast bar! The kitchen also features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a wine fridge, plus loads of cabinet space for storage. The backyard is perfect for entertaining, with a welcoming pergola and deck your friends and family will love! This home is in a great location south side of Corpus Christi near NASCC, Texas A&MCC, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and 25 minutes to the Beach or Bay for relaxing by the water! This home has so much space and is ready for your family to come and settle in! Hurry, this one will go fast!



(RLNE4223478)