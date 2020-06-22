All apartments in Corpus Christi
3921 Kettlesing

3921 Kettlesing Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Kettlesing Ct, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3921 Kettlesing Available 08/14/20 3921 Kettlesing - 3/Bed 3/Bath - $2195/month - Gorgeous three bedroom, three bath home with an office and spectacular flooring throughout! Step into a grand entry leading you directly into a fabulous family space with a beautiful open concept floor plan that any family will love. The kitchen is designed to let the chef be part of everything going on in the home and is set up to invite others to join in the cooking with lots of space for multiple cooks and a huge breakfast bar! The kitchen also features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a wine fridge, plus loads of cabinet space for storage. The backyard is perfect for entertaining, with a welcoming pergola and deck your friends and family will love! This home is in a great location south side of Corpus Christi near NASCC, Texas A&MCC, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and 25 minutes to the Beach or Bay for relaxing by the water! This home has so much space and is ready for your family to come and settle in! Hurry, this one will go fast!

(RLNE4223478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Kettlesing have any available units?
3921 Kettlesing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Kettlesing have?
Some of 3921 Kettlesing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Kettlesing currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Kettlesing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Kettlesing pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 Kettlesing is pet friendly.
Does 3921 Kettlesing offer parking?
No, 3921 Kettlesing does not offer parking.
Does 3921 Kettlesing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Kettlesing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Kettlesing have a pool?
No, 3921 Kettlesing does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Kettlesing have accessible units?
No, 3921 Kettlesing does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Kettlesing have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Kettlesing does not have units with dishwashers.
