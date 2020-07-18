All apartments in Corpus Christi
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
3634 Wl Breeding Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3634 Wl Breeding Dr

3634 Wl Breeding Dr · No Longer Available
Corpus Christi
South Side
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3634 Wl Breeding Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home at The Cottages at Southlake. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a 2 car garage. Open floor plan with all the kitchen appliances included. Nice backyard with a concrete patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Wl Breeding Dr have any available units?
3634 Wl Breeding Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 3634 Wl Breeding Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Wl Breeding Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Wl Breeding Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Wl Breeding Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 3634 Wl Breeding Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3634 Wl Breeding Dr offers parking.
Does 3634 Wl Breeding Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Wl Breeding Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Wl Breeding Dr have a pool?
No, 3634 Wl Breeding Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Wl Breeding Dr have accessible units?
No, 3634 Wl Breeding Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Wl Breeding Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Wl Breeding Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Wl Breeding Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 Wl Breeding Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
