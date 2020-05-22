All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

3402 Ocean Dr E 37

3402 Ocean Dr · (361) 442-5305
Location

3402 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Bay Area

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The best expansive views of the Corpus Christi Bay! Sit and relax on one of your three private balconies while enjoying the amazing view. This large 2 bedroom condo has plenty of living space along with a two-car garage, and an extra room off of the garage for additional storage. Clean, modern, and tastefully updated throughout. You will love the feel of this property. The grounds of Jackson's Landing is a tropical haven where you can enjoy all of the amenities. Take a swim in the beautiful pool, go fishing on the bay in your backyard, or take a bikeride along Ocean Drive. Your search is over. Welcome Home! Cable and water is included in the cost of rent. Grounds are maintained by the HOA at no additional expense to the tenant. This luxury property is equipped with fridge, stove range, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer in the unit for tenants use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 have any available units?
3402 Ocean Dr E 37 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 have?
Some of 3402 Ocean Dr E 37's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Ocean Dr E 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 pet-friendly?
No, 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 offers parking.
Does 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 have a pool?
Yes, 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 has a pool.
Does 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 have accessible units?
No, 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 Ocean Dr E 37 has units with dishwashers.
