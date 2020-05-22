3402 Ocean Dr E 37

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

The best expansive views of the Corpus Christi Bay! Sit and relax on one of your three private balconies while enjoying the amazing view. This large 2 bedroom condo has plenty of living space along with a two-car garage, and an extra room off of the garage for additional storage. Clean, modern, and tastefully updated throughout. You will love the feel of this property. The grounds of Jackson's Landing is a tropical haven where you can enjoy all of the amenities. Take a swim in the beautiful pool, go fishing on the bay in your backyard, or take a bikeride along Ocean Drive. Your search is over. Welcome Home! Cable and water is included in the cost of rent. Grounds are maintained by the HOA at no additional expense to the tenant. This luxury property is equipped with fridge, stove range, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer in the unit for tenants use.