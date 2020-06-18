Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2918 Lawton St
2918 Lawton St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2918 Lawton St, Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Central City
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Ready for a new family!! This home offer hardwood floors, cozy kitchen and 3 bedrooms. Spacious back yard. No Smoking. $ 40 application fee 900.00 Security Deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2918 Lawton St have any available units?
2918 Lawton St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Corpus Christi, TX
.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Corpus Christi Rent Report
.
Is 2918 Lawton St currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Lawton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Lawton St pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Lawton St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi
.
Does 2918 Lawton St offer parking?
No, 2918 Lawton St does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Lawton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Lawton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Lawton St have a pool?
No, 2918 Lawton St does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Lawton St have accessible units?
No, 2918 Lawton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Lawton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 Lawton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Lawton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Lawton St does not have units with air conditioning.
