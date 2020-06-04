Rent Calculator
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
2901 S Staples St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2901 S Staples St
2901 S Staples St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2901 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Bay Area
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location! Upstairs unit is available now. Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath with living, dining and kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2901 S Staples St have any available units?
2901 S Staples St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corpus Christi, TX
.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Corpus Christi Rent Report
.
Is 2901 S Staples St currently offering any rent specials?
2901 S Staples St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 S Staples St pet-friendly?
No, 2901 S Staples St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi
.
Does 2901 S Staples St offer parking?
No, 2901 S Staples St does not offer parking.
Does 2901 S Staples St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 S Staples St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 S Staples St have a pool?
No, 2901 S Staples St does not have a pool.
Does 2901 S Staples St have accessible units?
No, 2901 S Staples St does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 S Staples St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 S Staples St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 S Staples St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 S Staples St does not have units with air conditioning.
