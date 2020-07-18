All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:00 PM

253 Oleander Ave

253 Oleander Ave · (361) 991-9111
Location

253 Oleander Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Bay Area

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3046 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment plus one car garage. Central a/c and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and a gas range/oven combo. Large spacious living area with lots of windows that allows for plenty of natural light. Water paid for by owner. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises for your convenience. Tenant pays trash and gas. Located just two blocks from ocean drive and quick drive to downtown. Conveniently located within close proximity to grocery, schools, parks, restaurants, and entertainment. Pets allowed with owner approval and fully refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Oleander Ave have any available units?
253 Oleander Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 Oleander Ave have?
Some of 253 Oleander Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Oleander Ave currently offering any rent specials?
253 Oleander Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Oleander Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 Oleander Ave is pet friendly.
Does 253 Oleander Ave offer parking?
Yes, 253 Oleander Ave offers parking.
Does 253 Oleander Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 Oleander Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Oleander Ave have a pool?
No, 253 Oleander Ave does not have a pool.
Does 253 Oleander Ave have accessible units?
No, 253 Oleander Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Oleander Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 Oleander Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
