253 Oleander Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment plus one car garage. Central a/c and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and a gas range/oven combo. Large spacious living area with lots of windows that allows for plenty of natural light. Water paid for by owner. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises for your convenience. Tenant pays trash and gas. Located just two blocks from ocean drive and quick drive to downtown. Conveniently located within close proximity to grocery, schools, parks, restaurants, and entertainment. Pets allowed with owner approval and fully refundable pet deposit.