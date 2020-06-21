All apartments in Corpus Christi
2522 Windhollow Dr.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:12 AM

2522 Windhollow Dr

2522 Windhollow Dr · (361) 739-1404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2522 Windhollow Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This super nice house has many great features and upgrades including brand new, just installed carpet! Pull up to the large driveway leading to a two car garage, as you enter the house you step into a very open entry way with high ceilings found through out the whole house. This homes has 4 spacious bedrooms, all with large closets, plus a very large office with a full wall of built ins. The oversized master bathroom has granite counters, shiplap accent wall, and an extra large walkin closet. Every area of this house is spacious including the kitchen with ample storage and easy to clean corian counters. Enjoy the extra feeling of security with easy crank down hurricane shutters on all large windows and doors that open outside . The styled back yard is super easy to maintain and still enjoyable for hosting! Because of the location, this property offers quick access to all parts of Corpus Christi. This property won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2522 Windhollow Dr have any available units?
2522 Windhollow Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Windhollow Dr have?
Some of 2522 Windhollow Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Windhollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Windhollow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Windhollow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2522 Windhollow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 2522 Windhollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Windhollow Dr does offer parking.
Does 2522 Windhollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Windhollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Windhollow Dr have a pool?
No, 2522 Windhollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Windhollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 2522 Windhollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Windhollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Windhollow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

