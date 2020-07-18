All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

13834 Flintlock Dr

13834 Flintlock Dr · (361) 779-6732
Location

13834 Flintlock Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1595 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This nice three bedroom home located on Padre Island has an open floor plan. Newer paint, inside and out, new roof, newer carpeting, kitchen appliances all recently replaced. Bright spacious living room with rounded doorways opens into the dinning room and kitchen. The kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space and is complete with stainless steel stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in micro wave. All bedrooms are a good size and the master has a large bath and walk-in closet. There is an indoor laundry room, two car garage and care free landscaping in front and back. This home is ready for immediate move in. $35 application fee per person, 18 and over. Room mates must each have verifiable income of 3 X's the rental amount. $500 each, refundable pet deposit, 2 pet limit with size and breed restrictions $1695 security deposit. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13834 Flintlock Dr have any available units?
13834 Flintlock Dr has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 13834 Flintlock Dr have?
Some of 13834 Flintlock Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13834 Flintlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13834 Flintlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13834 Flintlock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13834 Flintlock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13834 Flintlock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13834 Flintlock Dr offers parking.
Does 13834 Flintlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13834 Flintlock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13834 Flintlock Dr have a pool?
No, 13834 Flintlock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13834 Flintlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 13834 Flintlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13834 Flintlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13834 Flintlock Dr has units with dishwashers.
