13834 Flintlock Dr

This nice three bedroom home located on Padre Island has an open floor plan. Newer paint, inside and out, new roof, newer carpeting, kitchen appliances all recently replaced. Bright spacious living room with rounded doorways opens into the dinning room and kitchen. The kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space and is complete with stainless steel stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in micro wave. All bedrooms are a good size and the master has a large bath and walk-in closet. There is an indoor laundry room, two car garage and care free landscaping in front and back. This home is ready for immediate move in. $35 application fee per person, 18 and over. Room mates must each have verifiable income of 3 X's the rental amount. $500 each, refundable pet deposit, 2 pet limit with size and breed restrictions $1695 security deposit. No smoking.