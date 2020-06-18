All apartments in Corpus Christi
13705 Cayo Cantiles Street

13705 Cayo Cantiles St · (361) 949-2131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13705 Cayo Cantiles St, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2223 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The SUNSET house is ready to give you the vacation life everyday. Southeast winds cool this unique coastal waterfront fingertip home with bamboo courtyard and one of a kind surfboard mailbox. Come enjoy magnificent views of water, sunrise, sunset, and stars on your huge deck. What we love about this home is that you can entertain, fish, swim, and relax in a hot tub without leaving your backyard. Ready to move in with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, new roof, new windows, and freshly painted inside and out! Also quick access to intercoastal channel by boat and keep your boat safe from the weather with your covered boathouse with electric lift.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street have any available units?
13705 Cayo Cantiles Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street have?
Some of 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street currently offering any rent specials?
13705 Cayo Cantiles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street is pet friendly.
Does 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street offer parking?
Yes, 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street does offer parking.
Does 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street have a pool?
Yes, 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street has a pool.
Does 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street have accessible units?
No, 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13705 Cayo Cantiles Street has units with dishwashers.
