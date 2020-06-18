13705 Cayo Cantiles Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

The SUNSET house is ready to give you the vacation life everyday. Southeast winds cool this unique coastal waterfront fingertip home with bamboo courtyard and one of a kind surfboard mailbox. Come enjoy magnificent views of water, sunrise, sunset, and stars on your huge deck. What we love about this home is that you can entertain, fish, swim, and relax in a hot tub without leaving your backyard. Ready to move in with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, new roof, new windows, and freshly painted inside and out! Also quick access to intercoastal channel by boat and keep your boat safe from the weather with your covered boathouse with electric lift.