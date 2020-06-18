13705 Cayo Cantiles Street

Amenities
The SUNSET house is ready to give you the vacation life everyday. Southeast winds cool this unique coastal waterfront fingertip home with bamboo courtyard and one of a kind surfboard mailbox. Come enjoy magnificent views of water, sunrise, sunset, and stars on your huge deck. What we love about this home is that you can entertain, fish, swim, and relax in a hot tub without leaving your backyard. Ready to move in with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, new roof, new windows, and freshly painted inside and out! Also quick access to intercoastal channel by boat and keep your boat safe from the weather with your covered boathouse with electric lift.