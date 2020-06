Amenities

Spacious and airy 2 story home in the desirable south side gated community of Country Club Towne Homes. Round the clock security guard at entrance. 2 car, attached garage at rear of unit. Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. Beautifully remodeled. Natural light floods the home. Very large bedrooms and closets. Each bedroom has it's own full bathroom. Granite kitchen counters. Half bath downstairs. Private (covered) outdoor patio.