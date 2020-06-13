225 Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX

Getting Your Bearings

“Downtown” Corpus is located along the Emerald Cove coast, and its character varies (and eventually turning suburban) as one heads south. If you have to cross a bridge to get to Ocean Dr., you either live in the boonies or Touristown. West of the airport gets real rural real fast (But, if paying $100/month to live in a boxcar’s your thing, then knock yourself out!). Here’s the skinny on everything else:

Downtown and Upper Broadway. Like other ports of call, Corpus has a fair share of waterfront condos that start at $1000/month (all bills paid). If you fancy living in the Hilton, this is your bet. On the other hand, if you’d rather not have daily mints on your pillow and squeaky room service ladies knocking down your door, head inland a few blocks to Water St. You’re bound to find classy, single apartments for around here for $600/month if you look hard enough.

Six Points names an intersection southwest of Downtown with not a few cute eateries and commercial ventures. Rent here is average for the rest of non-Downtown CC: $350-450/month for a single, up to $1100/month for a 3BR/1BA.

South Side is a bit upscale, as it brings one close to the beach again (though further from the bustle of Ocean Dr.). If you have a large amount of money to drop on an incredibly nice, big place, the South Side is your place to do it. Thankfully, though the houses are big, spacious, and come with a ton of land in tow, you can still find some apartments that are relatively inexpensive. This place is known as “Uptown,” and it definitely is a good descriptor of the kind of living you’ll be seeing around here. Between Ayers and Ocean drive is where you’ll find the most some great proximity to popular shopping areas, uncongested roads, and some excellent tree-lined streets. A decent price for a 1/1 in this area is $450/month. Expect up to $630/month for newer, more spacious units.

Flour Bluff sits on the other side of Oso Bay. It’s probably the least suburban-feeling suburban area (which, in Texas, isn’t saying much, right?). Mostly folks associated in one way or another with the naval base live here. It’s a neat halfway point between the culture of Ocean Dr. and the nature of Padre Island, with all the necessary amenities at one’s disposal. Lots of homes and duplexes here, but one can also find a sizable 1BR/1BA for $500/month or under (utilities included).