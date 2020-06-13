225 Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX📍
Greetings, fair apartment hunter! Welcome to your official guide to finding digs in the Sparkling City. Whether you’re a Houston transplant, a TAMU Corpus grad, or just a huge Robert Earl Keen fan, we hope you’re as excited as we are to live in CC.
Skimmer fishing in Corpus Christi Bay
Aerial view of Downtown Corpus Christi
Summertime at Magee Beach
Brief yourself with these pointers to avoid embarrassment (“You need a copy of my driver’s license? Hmm, will you take my H-E-B card?”) or false expectations (who knew “wading pool” actually meant “bird bath”??).
Leasing: First off, there’s a pretty standard application fee of $35 for rentals through an agency. Then you need to decide if you’re willing to face long-term commitments. Most complexes will offer specials for a year lease or longer. That low price you’ve been quoted? Yeah, there are strings attached… Expect to spring a whole month’s rent (sometimes less) for a deposit, as well as renters insurance ($125 annually: hurricane season comes only once a year, right?). After you’ve budgeted for the above, you can start thinking about additional costs!
Extras: You want a complex with a pool. Hands down. (Let’s just say the Bay isn’t so squeaky-clean and you probably wouldn’t be too thrilled to cool off in it 365 days a year.) Washer/dryer units in your room will cost extra (usually around $80/month), as will new appliances. Covered parking is key unless you’re made from lava. Finally, CC is pretty pet-friendly; only the luxury units place restrictions on Fido (either a $100 non-refundable fee or monthly “pet rent,” which is never more than $30/month).
“Downtown” Corpus is located along the Emerald Cove coast, and its character varies (and eventually turning suburban) as one heads south. If you have to cross a bridge to get to Ocean Dr., you either live in the boonies or Touristown. West of the airport gets real rural real fast (But, if paying $100/month to live in a boxcar’s your thing, then knock yourself out!). Here’s the skinny on everything else:
Downtown and Upper Broadway. Like other ports of call, Corpus has a fair share of waterfront condos that start at $1000/month (all bills paid). If you fancy living in the Hilton, this is your bet. On the other hand, if you’d rather not have daily mints on your pillow and squeaky room service ladies knocking down your door, head inland a few blocks to Water St. You’re bound to find classy, single apartments for around here for $600/month if you look hard enough.
Six Points names an intersection southwest of Downtown with not a few cute eateries and commercial ventures. Rent here is average for the rest of non-Downtown CC: $350-450/month for a single, up to $1100/month for a 3BR/1BA.
South Side is a bit upscale, as it brings one close to the beach again (though further from the bustle of Ocean Dr.). If you have a large amount of money to drop on an incredibly nice, big place, the South Side is your place to do it. Thankfully, though the houses are big, spacious, and come with a ton of land in tow, you can still find some apartments that are relatively inexpensive. This place is known as “Uptown,” and it definitely is a good descriptor of the kind of living you’ll be seeing around here. Between Ayers and Ocean drive is where you’ll find the most some great proximity to popular shopping areas, uncongested roads, and some excellent tree-lined streets. A decent price for a 1/1 in this area is $450/month. Expect up to $630/month for newer, more spacious units.
Flour Bluff sits on the other side of Oso Bay. It’s probably the least suburban-feeling suburban area (which, in Texas, isn’t saying much, right?). Mostly folks associated in one way or another with the naval base live here. It’s a neat halfway point between the culture of Ocean Dr. and the nature of Padre Island, with all the necessary amenities at one’s disposal. Lots of homes and duplexes here, but one can also find a sizable 1BR/1BA for $500/month or under (utilities included).
Southern coastal cities, like Corpus Christi, are unfortunately pretty prone to storms. When we say storms, we mean big, windy, destructive hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes. When signing a lease, make sure you have wind insurance, it’s essentially a must considering the weather patterns. A general rule to keep in mind is that the closer you get to the coast, the more risk you’re taking when it comes to hurricanes and flooding. If you settle further inland, the chance of getting hit by a watery cyclone is severely lowered. The low bays surrounding Flour Bluff and Portland offer some good protection against the elements, but nothing is certain. Be sure you have one of those nifty tornado emergency kits handy if stuff starts hitting the fan.
Alright, dudes and dudettes, by now you’re well equipped for your CC apartment seeking adventure. Do you feel lucky? Well, you oughtta. Now bust out your kite board and hit the Bay!
June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Corpus Christi rents declined significantly over the past month
Corpus Christi rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corpus Christi stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Corpus Christi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corpus Christi, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Corpus Christi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Corpus Christi, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corpus Christi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Corpus Christi's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Corpus Christi.
- While Corpus Christi's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corpus Christi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Corpus Christi.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.