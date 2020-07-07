Rent Calculator
Location
65 the Retreat, Corinth, TX 76210
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
65 The Retreat is the perfect spot to make your next home! This four bedroom home is located in coveted Lake Dallas school district and within walking distance to elementary and high schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 65 The Retreat have any available units?
65 The Retreat doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corinth, TX
.
Is 65 The Retreat currently offering any rent specials?
65 The Retreat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 The Retreat pet-friendly?
No, 65 The Retreat is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corinth
.
Does 65 The Retreat offer parking?
Yes, 65 The Retreat offers parking.
Does 65 The Retreat have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 The Retreat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 The Retreat have a pool?
No, 65 The Retreat does not have a pool.
Does 65 The Retreat have accessible units?
No, 65 The Retreat does not have accessible units.
Does 65 The Retreat have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 The Retreat does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 The Retreat have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 The Retreat does not have units with air conditioning.
