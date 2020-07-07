All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 4406 Shadow Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
4406 Shadow Oak Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 10:43 PM

4406 Shadow Oak Drive

4406 Shadow Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4406 Shadow Oak Drive, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DARLING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE DINING ROOM THAT COULD BE USED FOR OFFICE. OPEN AND LIGHT WITH TALL CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB. HUGE MASTER WALK-IN CLOSET. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED YARD WITH SPRINKLERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Shadow Oak Drive have any available units?
4406 Shadow Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 4406 Shadow Oak Drive have?
Some of 4406 Shadow Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Shadow Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Shadow Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Shadow Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4406 Shadow Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 4406 Shadow Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4406 Shadow Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 4406 Shadow Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 Shadow Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Shadow Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 4406 Shadow Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4406 Shadow Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 4406 Shadow Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Shadow Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 Shadow Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4406 Shadow Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4406 Shadow Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District