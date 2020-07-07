4406 Shadow Oak Drive

DARLING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE DINING ROOM THAT COULD BE USED FOR OFFICE. OPEN AND LIGHT WITH TALL CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB. HUGE MASTER WALK-IN CLOSET. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED YARD WITH SPRINKLERS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
