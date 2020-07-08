All apartments in Corinth
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

4304 Lost Creek Road

4304 Lost Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4304 Lost Creek Rd, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
new construction
tennis court
BRAND NEW 3-bedroom 2-bath home plus a Study, featuring open kitchen with 5-burner gas stove, granite countertop, large island, stainless steel appliances, fridge, elegance cabinet subway backsplash, spacious living room smart-home prewired, upgraded carpet and tile flooring throughout; large master with garden tub and smokey Mica mosaic in separate shower, walk-in closet; covered patio looking out private backyard. Walking distance to Ryan Elementary. Eureka 2 Park around the corner offers neighborhood playground with merry-go-round, rock wall & zip-line, walk-jogging trails, a catch release pond, basketball and tennis courts. Conveniently located close to I-35 and US Hwy 377, shopping, dining and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Lost Creek Road have any available units?
4304 Lost Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 4304 Lost Creek Road have?
Some of 4304 Lost Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Lost Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Lost Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Lost Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Lost Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 4304 Lost Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Lost Creek Road offers parking.
Does 4304 Lost Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Lost Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Lost Creek Road have a pool?
No, 4304 Lost Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Lost Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 4304 Lost Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Lost Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Lost Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 Lost Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 Lost Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

