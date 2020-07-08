4304 Lost Creek Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage new construction tennis court

BRAND NEW 3-bedroom 2-bath home plus a Study, featuring open kitchen with 5-burner gas stove, granite countertop, large island, stainless steel appliances, fridge, elegance cabinet subway backsplash, spacious living room smart-home prewired, upgraded carpet and tile flooring throughout; large master with garden tub and smokey Mica mosaic in separate shower, walk-in closet; covered patio looking out private backyard. Walking distance to Ryan Elementary. Eureka 2 Park around the corner offers neighborhood playground with merry-go-round, rock wall & zip-line, walk-jogging trails, a catch release pond, basketball and tennis courts. Conveniently located close to I-35 and US Hwy 377, shopping, dining and schools.