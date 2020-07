Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully updated and upgraded, NEW everything. 2 car garage, back patio, fenced yard, new AC&Heater, laundry hook-ups, new floors, new paint, new counter tops, new hardware, new fixtures, new faucets, beautiful home throughout in coveted Lake Dallas ISD! Convenient to newly renovated I-35. Great amenities and restaurants within short walking distance.