Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:23 PM
3300 Timberview Drive
3300 Timberview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3300 Timberview Drive, Corinth, TX 76210
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE LARGE BACKYARD AND PATIO. GOOD SCHOOLS , CLOSE TO SHOPPING. NEW CARPET and fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3300 Timberview Drive have any available units?
3300 Timberview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corinth, TX
.
What amenities does 3300 Timberview Drive have?
Some of 3300 Timberview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3300 Timberview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Timberview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Timberview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Timberview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corinth
.
Does 3300 Timberview Drive offer parking?
No, 3300 Timberview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Timberview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Timberview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Timberview Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 Timberview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Timberview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 Timberview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Timberview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Timberview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Timberview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Timberview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
