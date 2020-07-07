3221 Mulholland Road

Amenities
Fully remodeled home w Fresh paint, Carpet, Wood floors & blinds. This perfect 1-story floor plan has an open layout w tall ceilings & lots of natural light. Living Room has a gas fireplace. Updated kitchen offers Granite Cntrtops, SS appliances, Electric cooktop & huge island w stylish storage pockets. Masterbed w dual sinks, standing shower, jetted tub & walk in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms share the 2nd bath. Good size backyard w plenty of space for kids and pets. Excellent schools & great location close to highways, retail, shopping and restaurants. Perfect home for a family !