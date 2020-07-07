3221 Mulholland Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully remodeled home w Fresh paint, Carpet, Wood floors & blinds. This perfect 1-story floor plan has an open layout w tall ceilings & lots of natural light. Living Room has a gas fireplace. Updated kitchen offers Granite Cntrtops, SS appliances, Electric cooktop & huge island w stylish storage pockets. Masterbed w dual sinks, standing shower, jetted tub & walk in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms share the 2nd bath. Good size backyard w plenty of space for kids and pets. Excellent schools & great location close to highways, retail, shopping and restaurants. Perfect home for a family !