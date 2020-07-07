All apartments in Corinth
3221 Mulholland Road

3221 Mulholland Road
Location

3221 Mulholland Road, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remodeled home w Fresh paint, Carpet, Wood floors & blinds. This perfect 1-story floor plan has an open layout w tall ceilings & lots of natural light. Living Room has a gas fireplace. Updated kitchen offers Granite Cntrtops, SS appliances, Electric cooktop & huge island w stylish storage pockets. Masterbed w dual sinks, standing shower, jetted tub & walk in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms share the 2nd bath. Good size backyard w plenty of space for kids and pets. Excellent schools & great location close to highways, retail, shopping and restaurants. Perfect home for a family !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Mulholland Road have any available units?
3221 Mulholland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3221 Mulholland Road have?
Some of 3221 Mulholland Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Mulholland Road currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Mulholland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Mulholland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Mulholland Road is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Mulholland Road offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Mulholland Road offers parking.
Does 3221 Mulholland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Mulholland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Mulholland Road have a pool?
No, 3221 Mulholland Road does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Mulholland Road have accessible units?
No, 3221 Mulholland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Mulholland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Mulholland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Mulholland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3221 Mulholland Road does not have units with air conditioning.

