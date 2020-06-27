3218 Meadowview Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,442 sq. ft. home in Corinth, TX! Open floor plan. Spacious living room with a cozy fire place. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Spectacular master retreat. Amazing secondary rooms. Large back yard area with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.