Corinth, TX
3022 Brett Road
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:07 PM

3022 Brett Road

3022 Brett Road · No Longer Available
Corinth
Location

3022 Brett Road, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Brett Road have any available units?
3022 Brett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
Is 3022 Brett Road currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Brett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Brett Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 Brett Road is pet friendly.
Does 3022 Brett Road offer parking?
No, 3022 Brett Road does not offer parking.
Does 3022 Brett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Brett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Brett Road have a pool?
No, 3022 Brett Road does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Brett Road have accessible units?
No, 3022 Brett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Brett Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 Brett Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 Brett Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 Brett Road does not have units with air conditioning.

