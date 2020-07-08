Great home in a excellent location! Close to the highway and parks in beautiful, quiet neighborhood. Open kitchen with granite countertops and large shaded backyard! Large master bedroom with tub and shower, large walk-in closet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3009 Berkshire Lane have any available units?
3009 Berkshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
Is 3009 Berkshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Berkshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.