Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:06 AM

3009 Berkshire Lane

3009 Berkshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Berkshire Lane, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great home in a excellent location! Close to the highway and parks in beautiful, quiet neighborhood. Open kitchen with granite countertops and large shaded backyard! Large master bedroom with tub and shower, large walk-in closet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Berkshire Lane have any available units?
3009 Berkshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
Is 3009 Berkshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Berkshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Berkshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Berkshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3009 Berkshire Lane offer parking?
No, 3009 Berkshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Berkshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Berkshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Berkshire Lane have a pool?
No, 3009 Berkshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Berkshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 3009 Berkshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Berkshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Berkshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Berkshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 Berkshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

