Corinth, TX
2813 Silvermeadow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2813 Silvermeadow Lane

2813 Silvermeadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Silvermeadow Ln, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,200 sf home is located in Corinth, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, vaulted ceilings and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, an amazing pool and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Silvermeadow Lane have any available units?
2813 Silvermeadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2813 Silvermeadow Lane have?
Some of 2813 Silvermeadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Silvermeadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Silvermeadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Silvermeadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Silvermeadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Silvermeadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Silvermeadow Lane offers parking.
Does 2813 Silvermeadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Silvermeadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Silvermeadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2813 Silvermeadow Lane has a pool.
Does 2813 Silvermeadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2813 Silvermeadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Silvermeadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Silvermeadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Silvermeadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 Silvermeadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

