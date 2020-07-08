2813 Silvermeadow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,200 sf home is located in Corinth, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, vaulted ceilings and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, an amazing pool and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.