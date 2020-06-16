Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Award Winning Lake Dallas High School and Corinth Elementary school. Granite counters throughout. Master includes garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Hurry, this house won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2808 Warwick Drive have any available units?
2808 Warwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2808 Warwick Drive have?
Some of 2808 Warwick Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Warwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Warwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.