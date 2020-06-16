All apartments in Corinth
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
2808 Warwick Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:11 AM

2808 Warwick Drive

2808 Warwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Warwick Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Award Winning Lake Dallas High School and Corinth Elementary school. Granite counters throughout. Master includes garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Hurry, this house won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Warwick Drive have any available units?
2808 Warwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2808 Warwick Drive have?
Some of 2808 Warwick Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Warwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Warwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Warwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Warwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2808 Warwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Warwick Drive offers parking.
Does 2808 Warwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Warwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Warwick Drive have a pool?
No, 2808 Warwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Warwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 2808 Warwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Warwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 Warwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Warwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Warwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

