2713 TORI OAK Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Totally updated home with recent flooring, recent paint. This home has enlarged Laundry room & HUGE Master bedroom closet. Offers skylight in formal living room. Kitchen includes upgraded ceramic tile floors, gorgeous 42 cherry-stained MAPLE cabinets with a coordinating floor tile backsplash, an Island workstation & Whirlpool upgraded appliances. It has thick, cut-loop BERBER carpet, 2PVC Blinds, RADIANT BARRIER heat reflector, Gorgeous Austin stone front. , Pet is on a case by case bases. MOVE IN READY.