2713 TORI OAK Trail

Amenities
Totally updated home with recent flooring, recent paint. This home has enlarged Laundry room & HUGE Master bedroom closet. Offers skylight in formal living room. Kitchen includes upgraded ceramic tile floors, gorgeous 42 cherry-stained MAPLE cabinets with a coordinating floor tile backsplash, an Island workstation & Whirlpool upgraded appliances. It has thick, cut-loop BERBER carpet, 2PVC Blinds, RADIANT BARRIER heat reflector, Gorgeous Austin stone front. , Pet is on a case by case bases. MOVE IN READY.