All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 2701 Wandering Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
2701 Wandering Oak Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

2701 Wandering Oak Drive

2701 Wandering Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2701 Wandering Oak Drive, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have any available units?
2701 Wandering Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have?
Some of 2701 Wandering Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Wandering Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Wandering Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Wandering Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District