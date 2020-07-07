Rent Calculator
2701 Wandering Oak Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
2701 Wandering Oak Drive
2701 Wandering Oak Drive

Location
2701 Wandering Oak Drive, Corinth, TX 76208
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have any available units?
2701 Wandering Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Corinth, TX
.
What amenities does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have?
Some of 2701 Wandering Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2701 Wandering Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Wandering Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Wandering Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Corinth
.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Wandering Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Wandering Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
