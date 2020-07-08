Nice 3-2-2. Fenced yard. Tree in front yard. Vinyl floors, Freshly remodeled. Large kitchen with breakfast area. All kitchen appliances and refrigerator remain. C Fans, vaulted ceiling, fire place. Final Clean Up in progress.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 Fountainview Drive have any available units?
2701 Fountainview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2701 Fountainview Drive have?
Some of 2701 Fountainview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Fountainview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Fountainview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.