Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:53 AM

2701 Fountainview Drive

2701 Fountainview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Fountainview Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nice 3-2-2. Fenced yard. Tree in front yard. Vinyl floors, Freshly remodeled. Large kitchen with breakfast area. All kitchen appliances and refrigerator remain. C Fans, vaulted ceiling, fire place. Final Clean Up in progress.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Fountainview Drive have any available units?
2701 Fountainview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2701 Fountainview Drive have?
Some of 2701 Fountainview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Fountainview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Fountainview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Fountainview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Fountainview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2701 Fountainview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Fountainview Drive offers parking.
Does 2701 Fountainview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Fountainview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Fountainview Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Fountainview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Fountainview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Fountainview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Fountainview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Fountainview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Fountainview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Fountainview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

