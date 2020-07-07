Rent Calculator
Corinth, TX
2601 Boulder Drive
2601 Boulder Drive
2601 Boulder Drive
Corinth
Location
2601 Boulder Drive, Corinth, TX 76210
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Home in quiet neighborhood in great condition. Clean and very well kept. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with wood laminate flooring and carpet. Large back yard give you room to run. Easy access to I35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2601 Boulder Drive have any available units?
2601 Boulder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Corinth, TX
.
What amenities does 2601 Boulder Drive have?
Some of 2601 Boulder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2601 Boulder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Boulder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Boulder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Boulder Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Corinth
.
Does 2601 Boulder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Boulder Drive offers parking.
Does 2601 Boulder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Boulder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Boulder Drive have a pool?
No, 2601 Boulder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Boulder Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 Boulder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Boulder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Boulder Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Boulder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Boulder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
