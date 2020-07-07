Rent Calculator
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
2401 Glenhaven Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:49 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2401 Glenhaven Drive
2401 Glenhaven Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2401 Glenhaven Dr, Corinth, TX 76210
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
2401 Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corinth, TX
.
What amenities does 2401 Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 2401 Glenhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2401 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Glenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corinth
.
Does 2401 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Glenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2401 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Glenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2401 Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Glenhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Glenhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Glenhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
