2304 Brazos Drive
2304 Brazos Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2304 Brazos Drive, Corinth, TX 76210
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 Brazos Drive have any available units?
2304 Brazos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corinth, TX
.
What amenities does 2304 Brazos Drive have?
Some of 2304 Brazos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2304 Brazos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Brazos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Brazos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Brazos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corinth
.
Does 2304 Brazos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Brazos Drive offers parking.
Does 2304 Brazos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Brazos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Brazos Drive have a pool?
No, 2304 Brazos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Brazos Drive have accessible units?
No, 2304 Brazos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Brazos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Brazos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Brazos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Brazos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
