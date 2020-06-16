All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 2130 Clubside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
2130 Clubside Drive
Last updated August 18 2019 at 2:48 AM

2130 Clubside Drive

2130 Clubside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2130 Clubside Drive, Corinth, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury 3-2 home in desired Oakmont Country Club Estates, featuring kitchen w striking black&white marble countertops, island, breakfast bar opens to family room w cozy fireplace; dinning space, study-den, master suite w custom walk-in closet;bedrooms all freshly painted; vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank & tile flooring throughout. Wrapped around backyard oasis awaits w an open patio leading to a large pergola covered deck with a swing chair, ceiling fan, lights & speakers perfect for family outings. Enjoy lake community executive lifestyle & schools in walking distance. Conveniently located near I-35E & Loop 288, shopping, dinning & Universities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Clubside Drive have any available units?
2130 Clubside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2130 Clubside Drive have?
Some of 2130 Clubside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Clubside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Clubside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Clubside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2130 Clubside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2130 Clubside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Clubside Drive offers parking.
Does 2130 Clubside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Clubside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Clubside Drive have a pool?
No, 2130 Clubside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Clubside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2130 Clubside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Clubside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Clubside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 Clubside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 Clubside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District