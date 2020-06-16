2130 Clubside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury 3-2 home in desired Oakmont Country Club Estates, featuring kitchen w striking black&white marble countertops, island, breakfast bar opens to family room w cozy fireplace; dinning space, study-den, master suite w custom walk-in closet;bedrooms all freshly painted; vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank & tile flooring throughout. Wrapped around backyard oasis awaits w an open patio leading to a large pergola covered deck with a swing chair, ceiling fan, lights & speakers perfect for family outings. Enjoy lake community executive lifestyle & schools in walking distance. Conveniently located near I-35E & Loop 288, shopping, dinning & Universities.