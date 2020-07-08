Rent Calculator
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:04 PM
1 of 15
2123 Millwood Drive
2123 Millwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2123 Millwood Drive, Corinth, TX 76210
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Granite counter tops, oak cabinets. Great back yard with privacy fence and covered patio. Corner lot. High ceilings. East Access to 35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2123 Millwood Drive have any available units?
2123 Millwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corinth, TX
.
What amenities does 2123 Millwood Drive have?
Some of 2123 Millwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2123 Millwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Millwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Millwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Millwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corinth
.
Does 2123 Millwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Millwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2123 Millwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Millwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Millwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2123 Millwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Millwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2123 Millwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Millwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Millwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Millwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2123 Millwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
