2113 Glen Manor Road

Gorgeous two Stories 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths with 2 living rooms. Master $ study downstairs. Huge game room with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Open floor and lots of light with high ceilings. Great backyard. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
