Corinth, TX
2113 Glen Manor Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2113 Glen Manor Road

2113 Glen Manor Road · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Glen Manor Road, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous two Stories 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths with 2 living rooms. Master $ study downstairs. Huge game room with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Open floor and lots of light with high ceilings. Great backyard. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Glen Manor Road have any available units?
2113 Glen Manor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2113 Glen Manor Road have?
Some of 2113 Glen Manor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Glen Manor Road currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Glen Manor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Glen Manor Road pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Glen Manor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2113 Glen Manor Road offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Glen Manor Road offers parking.
Does 2113 Glen Manor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Glen Manor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Glen Manor Road have a pool?
No, 2113 Glen Manor Road does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Glen Manor Road have accessible units?
No, 2113 Glen Manor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Glen Manor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Glen Manor Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Glen Manor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Glen Manor Road does not have units with air conditioning.

