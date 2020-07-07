All apartments in Corinth
Corinth, TX
1812 Dundee Drive
1812 Dundee Drive

Location

1812 Dundee Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Work still in progress in fixing up. 3 bedrooms down and loft with bath that could be fourth bedroom up. Kitchen open to living room with fireplace. Laminate flooring throughout downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Dundee Drive have any available units?
1812 Dundee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1812 Dundee Drive have?
Some of 1812 Dundee Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Dundee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Dundee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Dundee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Dundee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 1812 Dundee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Dundee Drive offers parking.
Does 1812 Dundee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Dundee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Dundee Drive have a pool?
No, 1812 Dundee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Dundee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1812 Dundee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Dundee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Dundee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Dundee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 Dundee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

