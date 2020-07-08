All apartments in Corinth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1806 Copper Leaf Drive

1806 Copper Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Copper Leaf Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Copper Leaf Drive have any available units?
1806 Copper Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1806 Copper Leaf Drive have?
Some of 1806 Copper Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Copper Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Copper Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Copper Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Copper Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 1806 Copper Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Copper Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 1806 Copper Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Copper Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Copper Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 1806 Copper Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Copper Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1806 Copper Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Copper Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Copper Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Copper Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Copper Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

