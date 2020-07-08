Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 1723 Tealwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
1723 Tealwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1723 Tealwood Lane
1723 Tealwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1723 Tealwood Lane, Corinth, TX 76210
Oakmont
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1723 Tealwood Lane have any available units?
1723 Tealwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corinth, TX
.
Is 1723 Tealwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Tealwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Tealwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1723 Tealwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corinth
.
Does 1723 Tealwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1723 Tealwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1723 Tealwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Tealwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Tealwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1723 Tealwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Tealwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1723 Tealwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Tealwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 Tealwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Tealwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 Tealwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Similar Pages
Corinth 1 Bedrooms
Corinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with Gym
Corinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Denison, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District