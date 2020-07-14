All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 1715 Villa Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
1715 Villa Court
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:11 AM

1715 Villa Court

1715 Villa Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1715 Villa Court, Corinth, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Active Adult community, gated subdivision. Fronting the #7 hole at Oakmont Golf Course. Completely updated one story, covered porch and large deck overlooking golf course. Property owner will pay for HOA dues. Front yard is mowed by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Villa Court have any available units?
1715 Villa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1715 Villa Court have?
Some of 1715 Villa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Villa Court currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Villa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Villa Court pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Villa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 1715 Villa Court offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Villa Court offers parking.
Does 1715 Villa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Villa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Villa Court have a pool?
No, 1715 Villa Court does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Villa Court have accessible units?
No, 1715 Villa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Villa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Villa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Villa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Villa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCorinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Corinth Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District