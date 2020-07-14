Active Adult community, gated subdivision. Fronting the #7 hole at Oakmont Golf Course. Completely updated one story, covered porch and large deck overlooking golf course. Property owner will pay for HOA dues. Front yard is mowed by HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1715 Villa Court have any available units?
1715 Villa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1715 Villa Court have?
Some of 1715 Villa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Villa Court currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Villa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.