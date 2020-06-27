All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 1715 Mallard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
1715 Mallard Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:18 PM

1715 Mallard Drive

1715 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1715 Mallard Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,772 sq ft, 1 story home in Corinth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Mallard Drive have any available units?
1715 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1715 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 1715 Mallard Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Mallard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Mallard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Mallard Drive offer parking?
No, 1715 Mallard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Mallard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Mallard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Mallard Drive have a pool?
No, 1715 Mallard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Mallard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1715 Mallard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Mallard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Mallard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Mallard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Mallard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District