All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 1502 Mission Hills Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
1502 Mission Hills Lane
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:40 PM

1502 Mission Hills Lane

1502 Mission Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1502 Mission Hills Lane, Corinth, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Mission Hills Lane have any available units?
1502 Mission Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
Is 1502 Mission Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Mission Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Mission Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Mission Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Mission Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 1502 Mission Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Mission Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Mission Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Mission Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 1502 Mission Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Mission Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 1502 Mission Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Mission Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Mission Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Mission Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Mission Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District