Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
1414 Park Palisades Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:23 PM

1414 Park Palisades Drive

1414 Park Palisades Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Park Palisades Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly Desirable 1-story 3 bedroom 2 bath home*Hardwood flooring*Large, spacious kitchen area is great for entertaining*Nice backyard*Excellent schools*Neutral paint throughout*Wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Park Palisades Drive have any available units?
1414 Park Palisades Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1414 Park Palisades Drive have?
Some of 1414 Park Palisades Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Park Palisades Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Park Palisades Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Park Palisades Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Park Palisades Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 1414 Park Palisades Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Park Palisades Drive offers parking.
Does 1414 Park Palisades Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Park Palisades Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Park Palisades Drive have a pool?
No, 1414 Park Palisades Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Park Palisades Drive have accessible units?
No, 1414 Park Palisades Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Park Palisades Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Park Palisades Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Park Palisades Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 Park Palisades Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

