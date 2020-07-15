Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard online portal

At Willow Creek, our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of competition! Our one- and two-bedroom apartments offer large closets, upgrades, including grey paint, modern flooring, upgrades and new appliances. The town homes feature a large enclosed patio with storage closet! Willow Creek features the only live duck pond in the area, plenty of open parking, and two newly renovated laundry facilities. Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to I-14/190, Ft. Hood and so much more. We are also close to the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Copperas Cove has to offer. No matter how you spend your days or your nights, Willow Creek will always be happy to welcome you home! We'd love to show you around! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our beautiful apartment community in Copperas Cove, Texas.