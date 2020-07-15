All apartments in Copperas Cove
Find more places like Willow Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Copperas Cove, TX
/
Willow Creek
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:29 AM

Willow Creek

307 Judy Ln · (254) 230-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Copperas Cove
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

307 Judy Ln, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
online portal
At Willow Creek, our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of competition! Our one- and two-bedroom apartments offer large closets, upgrades, including grey paint, modern flooring, upgrades and new appliances. The town homes feature a large enclosed patio with storage closet! Willow Creek features the only live duck pond in the area, plenty of open parking, and two newly renovated laundry facilities. Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to I-14/190, Ft. Hood and so much more. We are also close to the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Copperas Cove has to offer. No matter how you spend your days or your nights, Willow Creek will always be happy to welcome you home! We'd love to show you around! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our beautiful apartment community in Copperas Cove, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom $150, 2 bedroom $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200 for the 1st and 2nd pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit of 25 pounds per pet. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Creek have any available units?
Willow Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Copperas Cove, TX.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does Willow Creek have?
Some of Willow Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Creek is pet friendly.
Does Willow Creek offer parking?
Yes, Willow Creek offers parking.
Does Willow Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willow Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Creek have a pool?
Yes, Willow Creek has a pool.
Does Willow Creek have accessible units?
No, Willow Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Willow Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willow Creek has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Willow Creek?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clear Creek Meadows
1202 S FM-116
Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Similar Pages

Copperas Cove 2 BedroomsCopperas Cove Apartments with Balcony
Copperas Cove Apartments with ParkingCopperas Cove Dog Friendly Apartments
Copperas Cove Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TXRobinson, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity