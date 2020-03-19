Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

***NOW AVAILABLE*** 807 N Main St. in Copperas Cove

Quaint, Updated, three Bedroom, One bathroom home for rent on Main Street in Cove. Home is 1187 Sq. ft. with a converted garage. The laundry room was also recently updated as well with washer & dryer hook ups and new wood flooring in the home. Microwave included. This home sits on a large corner lot and is fenced. For families looking, the home is within walking distance to Halstead Elementary. One dog allowed with fee.

Rent:$850.00 Sec Dep:$750.00