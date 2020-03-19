All apartments in Copperas Cove
807 N Main St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

807 N Main St

807 North Main Street · (254) 547-3170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

807 North Main Street, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Colonial Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1187 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
***NOW AVAILABLE*** 807 N Main St. in Copperas Cove
Quaint, Updated, three Bedroom, One bathroom home for rent on Main Street in Cove. Home is 1187 Sq. ft. with a converted garage. The laundry room was also recently updated as well with washer & dryer hook ups and new wood flooring in the home. Microwave included. This home sits on a large corner lot and is fenced. For families looking, the home is within walking distance to Halstead Elementary. One dog allowed with fee.
Rent:$850.00 Sec Dep:$750.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 N Main St have any available units?
807 N Main St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 N Main St have?
Some of 807 N Main St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
807 N Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 N Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 N Main St is pet friendly.
Does 807 N Main St offer parking?
Yes, 807 N Main St does offer parking.
Does 807 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 N Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 N Main St have a pool?
No, 807 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 807 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 807 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 807 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 N Main St has units with dishwashers.
