All apartments in Copperas Cove
Find more places like 605 S 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Copperas Cove, TX
/
605 S 5th St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

605 S 5th St

605 South 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Copperas Cove
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

605 South 5th Street, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JULY 17th! 3 BED 1.5 Bath single-family home located close to schools. Home includes central heat/air, dishwasher, fenced-in yard, and washer/dryer connections. 1 PET IS ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 S 5th St have any available units?
605 S 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Copperas Cove, TX.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 S 5th St have?
Some of 605 S 5th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 S 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
605 S 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 S 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 S 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 605 S 5th St offer parking?
No, 605 S 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 605 S 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 S 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 S 5th St have a pool?
No, 605 S 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 605 S 5th St have accessible units?
No, 605 S 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 605 S 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 S 5th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clear Creek Meadows
1202 S FM-116
Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Similar Pages

Copperas Cove 2 BedroomsCopperas Cove Apartments with Balconies
Copperas Cove Apartments with ParkingCopperas Cove Dog Friendly Apartments
Copperas Cove Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Wells Branch, TXHarker Heights, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TXBelton, TX
Brushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXHewitt, TXRobinson, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College