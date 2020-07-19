All apartments in Copperas Cove
Find more places like 602 19TH ST S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Copperas Cove, TX
/
602 19TH ST S.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

602 19TH ST S.

602 South 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Copperas Cove
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

602 South 19th Street, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom features a refrigerator, an electric range and dishwasher. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 19TH ST S. have any available units?
602 19TH ST S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Copperas Cove, TX.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
Is 602 19TH ST S. currently offering any rent specials?
602 19TH ST S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 19TH ST S. pet-friendly?
No, 602 19TH ST S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Copperas Cove.
Does 602 19TH ST S. offer parking?
No, 602 19TH ST S. does not offer parking.
Does 602 19TH ST S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 19TH ST S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 19TH ST S. have a pool?
No, 602 19TH ST S. does not have a pool.
Does 602 19TH ST S. have accessible units?
No, 602 19TH ST S. does not have accessible units.
Does 602 19TH ST S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 19TH ST S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 19TH ST S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 19TH ST S. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clear Creek Meadows
1202 S FM-116
Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Similar Pages

Copperas Cove 2 BedroomsCopperas Cove Apartments with Balconies
Copperas Cove Apartments with ParkingCopperas Cove Dog Friendly Apartments
Copperas Cove Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Wells Branch, TXHarker Heights, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TXBelton, TX
Brushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXHewitt, TXRobinson, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College