Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
602 19TH ST S.
602 South 19th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
602 South 19th Street, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom features a refrigerator, an electric range and dishwasher. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 19TH ST S. have any available units?
602 19TH ST S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Copperas Cove, TX
.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Copperas Cove Rent Report
.
Is 602 19TH ST S. currently offering any rent specials?
602 19TH ST S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 19TH ST S. pet-friendly?
No, 602 19TH ST S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Copperas Cove
.
Does 602 19TH ST S. offer parking?
No, 602 19TH ST S. does not offer parking.
Does 602 19TH ST S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 19TH ST S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 19TH ST S. have a pool?
No, 602 19TH ST S. does not have a pool.
Does 602 19TH ST S. have accessible units?
No, 602 19TH ST S. does not have accessible units.
Does 602 19TH ST S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 19TH ST S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 19TH ST S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 19TH ST S. does not have units with air conditioning.
