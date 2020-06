Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome close to Ft. Hood. Driving is 15 mins to base. This is Unit #A - corner unit. Living room and kitchen downstairs and all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Vinyl tile flooring, carpet upstairs. Central A/C and Heating. Parking in front of unit. Kitchen appliances included. Has enclosed backyard. Sorry no pets. for details call 254-371-7658iP