Copperas Cove, TX
2306 Scott Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

2306 Scott Dr

2306 Scott Drive · (254) 699-4993
Location

2306 Scott Drive, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
House Creek North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
www.Preferred.Properties Live in luxury in this spacious home that is packed with extras! Interior features include loft, formal dining room/office, carpet & tile, ceiling fans, microwave, refrigerator, smooth top stove, double ovens, pantry, granite countertop, double vanities, jetted tub, linen closet, utility room. Exterior features on a corner lot include covered patio, storage buildin, sprinkler system, fenced yard, and hot tub. The list goes on and on! Contact www.Preferred.Properties today for more information! (254) 699-4993

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Scott Dr have any available units?
2306 Scott Dr has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Scott Dr have?
Some of 2306 Scott Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Scott Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Scott Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Scott Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 Scott Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2306 Scott Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Scott Dr does offer parking.
Does 2306 Scott Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Scott Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Scott Dr have a pool?
No, 2306 Scott Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Scott Dr have accessible units?
No, 2306 Scott Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Scott Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Scott Dr has units with dishwashers.
