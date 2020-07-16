All apartments in Copperas Cove
2305 Crescent Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

2305 Crescent Drive

2305 Crescent Drive · (254) 518-3590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2305 Crescent Drive, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2305 Crescent Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$885

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2305 Crescent Drive Available 08/10/20 2305 Crescent Drive Copperas Cove, TX 76522 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES:
CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.org/upload/page/8964/2020/Disaster%20Declaration%202%208%20April%2020.pdf
FORT HOOD:https://www.fox44news.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/82/2020/03/Ft.-Hood-Shelter-In-Place-Order.pdf

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home is equipped with a one car garage, storage shed, ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, fenced in backyard, Central AC & Heat, washer/dryer connection, dishwasher, and is located in the Copperas Cove Independent School District.

**** The availability date is 10 days from end of lease. A property may be available sooner than the 10 day “make ready” time frame. Please inquire for an update ****

Domestic animals accepted on our pet friendly properties for a fee of $200.00 per animal. No exceptions!
Restrictions on all pet friendly properties. Inquire before applying.
All vaccination records required prior to lease up appointment.

*Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3671259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Crescent Drive have any available units?
2305 Crescent Drive has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Crescent Drive have?
Some of 2305 Crescent Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Crescent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Crescent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Crescent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Crescent Drive offers parking.
Does 2305 Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 2305 Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Crescent Drive has units with dishwashers.
