Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2305 Crescent Drive Available 08/10/20 2305 Crescent Drive Copperas Cove, TX 76522

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home is equipped with a one car garage, storage shed, ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, fenced in backyard, Central AC & Heat, washer/dryer connection, dishwasher, and is located in the Copperas Cove Independent School District.



**** The availability date is 10 days from end of lease. A property may be available sooner than the 10 day “make ready” time frame. Please inquire for an update ****



Domestic animals accepted on our pet friendly properties for a fee of $200.00 per animal. No exceptions!

Restrictions on all pet friendly properties. Inquire before applying.

All vaccination records required prior to lease up appointment.



*Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE3671259)