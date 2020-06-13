Rent Calculator
Home
/
Copperas Cove, TX
/
211 Dewald St # A
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
211 Dewald St # A
211 Dewald Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
211 Dewald Street, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 2020!!!!
NO PETS!!!
Cozy One bedroom one bath in Copperas Cove. Window Units, no central air/heat. Convenient to schools and shopping. Security Deposit $450
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2770079)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 Dewald St # A have any available units?
211 Dewald St # A doesn't have any available units at this time.
Copperas Cove, TX
.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
Copperas Cove Rent Report
.
Is 211 Dewald St # A currently offering any rent specials?
211 Dewald St # A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Dewald St # A pet-friendly?
No, 211 Dewald St # A is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Copperas Cove
.
Does 211 Dewald St # A offer parking?
Yes, 211 Dewald St # A does offer parking.
Does 211 Dewald St # A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Dewald St # A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Dewald St # A have a pool?
No, 211 Dewald St # A does not have a pool.
Does 211 Dewald St # A have accessible units?
No, 211 Dewald St # A does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Dewald St # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Dewald St # A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Dewald St # A have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Dewald St # A does not have units with air conditioning.
