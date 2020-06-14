All apartments in Copperas Cove
Find more places like 109 E Hogan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Copperas Cove, TX
/
109 E Hogan Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

109 E Hogan Drive

109 East Hogan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Copperas Cove
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 East Hogan Drive, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Colonial Park

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty. We are proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas!

At this time due to the COVID-19 virus we have limited our services for viewing our rental properties. If you are interested in one of our viewable now properties please call our office at 254-628-9272 from 9:00-5:30 to make an appointment to view these homes. We are releasing keys from 9:00-4:00 Monday-Friday by appointment only.

If you are interested in applying for one of our properties please visit our website at www.linnemannrealty.com. Click on Rentals in the menu bar. When you find the property you are interested in click Apply Now. Once your application has been approved you will be notified to place the security deposit and a member of our leasing department will contact you to schedule your move-in.

For further information or if you have more questions please call our office Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30 at 254-628-9272.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 E Hogan Drive have any available units?
109 E Hogan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Copperas Cove, TX.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
Is 109 E Hogan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 E Hogan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E Hogan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 E Hogan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Copperas Cove.
Does 109 E Hogan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 E Hogan Drive does offer parking.
Does 109 E Hogan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 E Hogan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E Hogan Drive have a pool?
No, 109 E Hogan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 E Hogan Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 E Hogan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E Hogan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 E Hogan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 E Hogan Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 E Hogan Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Copperas Cove 1 BedroomsCopperas Cove 2 Bedrooms
Copperas Cove Apartments with BalconyCopperas Cove Apartments with Pool
Copperas Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TXRobinson, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College