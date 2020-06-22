Rent Calculator
1002 PHIL AVE
1002 Phil Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1002 Phil Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5845642)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 PHIL AVE have any available units?
1002 PHIL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Copperas Cove, TX
.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Copperas Cove Rent Report
.
Is 1002 PHIL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1002 PHIL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 PHIL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1002 PHIL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Copperas Cove
.
Does 1002 PHIL AVE offer parking?
No, 1002 PHIL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1002 PHIL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 PHIL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 PHIL AVE have a pool?
No, 1002 PHIL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1002 PHIL AVE have accessible units?
No, 1002 PHIL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 PHIL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 PHIL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 PHIL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 PHIL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
